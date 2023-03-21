Warmer today ahead of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re warming back up, but this comes with some rain at times. The midweek batch moves on, and temperatures and winds increase even more ahead of a late week cold front’s rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with another Freeze Warning in place. We’re cooling to the mid to upper 20s by sunrise for most of our area.

We’re rebounding nicely to almost “normal”, with a high today of 60 degrees. A cool breeze out of the north, 5 to 10 mph, is around for the afternoon. We have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with increasing clouds this afternoon to evening. Isolated rain arrives this evening along the Plateau.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with scattered rain at times, and spotty snow in the mountains. We’ll drop to around 42 degrees, but more rain arrives by sunrise and increases to an 80% coverage.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts out rainy, and stays that way most of the morning, but becomes spotty and mostly cloudy for the afternoon.

Winds shift and increase Thursday, pumping our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Gusts are around 30 mph Thursday afternoon through Friday, but Friday is when some showers start to develop and move through. Isolated thunderstorms can also develop, ahead of a cold front’s line of rain and storms Friday night. Gusts increase to around 40 mph at times Friday night through Saturday, but the showers back off Saturday and sunshine returns in the afternoon, with a high still around 70 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Sunday stays warm, with some showers returning Sunday night. Temperatures gradually cool to start next week with a few showers and lingering clouds.

