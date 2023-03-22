Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly abducted by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two 6-year-old girls who were allegedly abducted Tuesday afternoon by their biological parent in Virginia.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the parental abduction was reported at Stafford Elementary School.

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg despite there being an active protective order.

The school was reportedly not aware of the protective order, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the abduction, Stafford County authorities said there was reason to believe that Gregg was currently in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She is wanted for two counts of parental abduction.

Both 6-year-old girls have black hair, brown eyes, and are approximately 4 feet tall. They were last seen wearing pink long-sleeved shirts with yellow smiley faces, ripped blue jeans, pink Nike shoes and black jackets with white fur on the hoods.

The girls are believed to be in “extreme danger,” the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.

Gregg has black hair with blond braids and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, authorities say. She was wearing a light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants, glasses and black boots.

According to officials, Gregg may be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia license plate VCJ-5953.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do
April Buckner, Darrell Cooper, Jerry Cooper
Three arrested after trying to smuggle drugs in Union County Jail, sheriff says

Latest News

A 15-year-old was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in Milwaukee.
Teen killed, 5 others injured in Milwaukee shooting
Off and on showers continue for Wednesday afternoon
Rainy Wednesday, temperatures warming to end the week
$52 million contract for new Public Safety Complex receives $1 million addition
Tennessee baseball
No. 11 Vols post sixth shutout in win over Western Carolina