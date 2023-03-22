Bassmaster Classic returns to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 55 fishers will compete in the Bassmaster Classic this weekend in Knoxville. The three-day event will be on the Tennessee River.

Pro anglers said this tournament is considered the Super Bowl of bass fishing each and every year.

“It’s my favorite tournament to fish because this is a tournament that is life changing. The guy that goes out and wins this tournament, his whole life changes overnight,” Pro-Angler Ish Monroe said.

Anglers have been in Knoxville since last Friday practicing for the weekend event. After two days of competition, the group will cut down to the top 25 for the final day of fishing. Pro-fisherman Bobby Lane said with this weekend’s projected weather and water conditions, this tournament should be a good one.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a guy win the tournament on just one spot. I think guys can move around comfortably. I think it makes it for a fun venue because it’s so much fishing to go along,” Lane said.

There will be other events going on during the fishing this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center and Thompson-Boling Arena. Outdoor and fishing vendors will set up throughout the expo center. After each day of fishing, the anglers will weigh their fish at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Anglers will start each day at 7:15 a.m. on the water with weigh in beginning at 3:30 p.m.

“We are in one of the fishing capitals of the world. Everybody in Tennessee loves to bass fish. If you’ve never been to a Bassmaster Classic, this is definitely one you want to come to,” Pro-Fisherman Bill Lowen said.

Knoxville native Ott Defoe won the event the last time it was in Knoxville back in 2019. He will not be in the event this year. He has chosen to fish in the Major League Fishing tournament going on in Jefferson County this week.

