City of Oak Ridge seeing network issues after malware attack

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Oak Ridge officials announced Wednesday that the city had seen a malware attack, taking systems offline.

Only the business side was impacted, according to City of Oak Ridge Spokeswoman Lauren Gray.

As a result, the Utility Business Office was closed because they couldn’t process payments.

“The City and its Information Systems Department (IS) are working with law enforcement to investigate as well as technical specialists experienced in cyber recovery services to restore services as quickly as possible,” Gray said. “Utility disconnects will not occur and late fees will be waived while the network is down. Our Court Clerk’s Office and Planning & Development permit desk also cannot accept payments.”

Not affected are the Oak Ridge Police and Fire Departments, which can still be contacted by calling 911.

This is a developing story.

