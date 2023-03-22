City of Oak Ridge seeing network issues after malware attack

City of Oak Ridge officials announced Wednesday that the city had seen a malware attack, taking systems offline.
Source: City of Oak Ridge
Source: City of Oak Ridge(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Oak Ridge officials announced Wednesday that the city had seen a malware attack, taking systems offline.

Only the business side was impacted, according to City of Oak Ridge Spokeswoman Lauren Gray.

As a result, the Utility Business Office was closed because they couldn’t process payments.

“The City and its Information Systems Department (IS) are working with law enforcement to investigate as well as technical specialists experienced in cyber recovery services to restore services as quickly as possible,” Gray said. “Utility disconnects will not occur and late fees will be waived while the network is down. Our Court Clerk’s Office and Planning & Development permit desk also cannot accept payments.”

Not affected are the Oak Ridge Police and Fire Departments, which can still be contacted by calling 911.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Savannah Riley
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do

Latest News

RAM needs volunteers for upcoming free Sneedville clinic
Clouds and rain continued late in the afternoon on Wednesday.
Rain tapers off as we move into Thursday
Tracking today's rain.
Rainy today but a return to 70s up next
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO