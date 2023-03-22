Disabled American Veterans to host free breakfasts for veterans and guests

The meals are provided by monthly sponsors at no cost. Veterans and their guests are welcome.
The meals are provided by monthly sponsors at no cost. Veterans and their guests are welcome.
The meals are provided by monthly sponsors at no cost. Veterans and their guests are welcome.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Disabled American Veterans Chapters 24 and 26 are planning to host two free breakfasts for veterans and their guests in March.

Both breakfasts are scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m. One will be located at 2600 Holbrook Dr. in Knoxville, and the other, sponsored by WVLT News, will be held at 530 Kingston Ave. in Oliver Springs.

The meals are provided by monthly sponsors at no cost. Veterans and their guests are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do
Savannah Riley
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot

Latest News

North River Road to reopen
Quben Montgomery
Teen arrested after hitting Knoxville police officer with car, report says
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is bringing back the hugely popular SkyWalk highliner event, with...
Highline walkers face fears at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick