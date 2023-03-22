Disabled American Veterans to host free breakfasts for veterans and guests

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Disabled American Veterans Chapters 24 and 26 are planning to host two free breakfasts for veterans and their guests in March.

Both breakfasts are scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m. One will be located at 2600 Holbrook Dr. in Knoxville, and the other, sponsored by WVLT News, will be held at 530 Kingston Ave. in Oliver Springs.

The meals are provided by monthly sponsors at no cost. Veterans and their guests are welcome.

