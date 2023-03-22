Dolly Parton announces new book detailing outfits through the years

It’ll be the first time some of the outfits in Dolly’s private collection are made available to the public.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced a new book Wednesday that will offer an inside look at her unique outfits and detail how she crafted the Dolly look.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones will release on Oct. 17. The book will feature behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly’s career and life, along with pictures of her iconic outfits.

“The sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, eye-catching stage clothes—she shares them all,” the book’s description reads.

It’ll be the first time some of the outfits in Dolly’s private collection are made available to the public. Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for preorder now.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Savannah Riley
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do

Latest News

Tracking today's rain.
Rainy today but a return to 70s up next
Burn permits required through May
Bassmaster Classic returns to Knoxville
Bassmaster Classic returns to Knoxville this weekend
Bassmaster Classic returns to Knoxville