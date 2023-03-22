Dolly Parton announces new book detailing outfits through the years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced a new book Wednesday that will offer an inside look at her unique outfits and detail how she crafted the Dolly look.

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones will release on Oct. 17. The book will feature behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly’s career and life, along with pictures of her iconic outfits.

I am happy, proud, and excited to present my brand new book 'Behind The Seams' to all of you! It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look. pic.twitter.com/NFJu4L4ycl — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 22, 2023

“The sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, eye-catching stage clothes—she shares them all,” the book’s description reads.

It’ll be the first time some of the outfits in Dolly’s private collection are made available to the public. Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for preorder now.

