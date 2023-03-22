Highline walkers face fears at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is bringing back the hugely popular SkyWalk highliner event, with multiple performances.
Members of the Rucksack Circus will perform the SkyWalk across the Crockett Mountain gorge,...
Members of the Rucksack Circus will perform the SkyWalk across the Crockett Mountain gorge, running alongside the record breaking SkyBridge. Performers will walk on a slackline 150 feet above the valley floor. The line will span approximately 225 feet on the bridge’s city side(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s not for the faint of heart. A group is walking a 75-yard-long line of webbing beside Gatlinburg’s SkyBride and they’re doing it 150 feet in the air!

The daredevil highline walkers are capturing the attention of crowds at SkylLft Park.

“It’s probably about 75% mental, you know, we’re a couple 100 feet in the air and what we’re trying to do is essentially push that fear to the side, focus on our breath work focus on the line and our balance and it’s almost like a moving meditation,” said Daniel Wilcox with Rucksack Circus.

Wilcox said you have to trust your support system. There is a backup in case something fails. Otherwise, it’s not something you’ll be successful with on your first try.

“So, really it just takes practice just getting out there each time. You know a lot of people do. Battle the fear of being up so high and on such a wobbly little bridge,” said Wilcox.

This is not a brisk walk and takes concentration, unlike its larger competitor just feet away. Some are scared to cross the 5-foot wide SkyBridge, the smaller version is only an inch wide.

“We’ve had this at SkyLift Park for three years now. It’s our third year in a row. We do it just about every March to go along with our St. Patrick’s day festivities,” said John McKay with SkyLift Park. “The SkyBridge itself you can’t see anywhere but here and this event tied in with the SkyBridge you can’t get anywhere else right in the middle of Gatlinburg in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. That’s what makes it so fun for us and some of our guests really enjoy it as well.”

For Rucksack Circus, this is a bonding event with friends and they love getting to share it with others.

The event for Wednesday, March 22 has been canceled. They do plan on being at the SkyBridge on Thursday from open until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do
April Buckner, Darrell Cooper, Jerry Cooper
Three arrested after trying to smuggle drugs in Union County Jail, sheriff says

Latest News

Off and on showers continue for Wednesday afternoon
Rainy Wednesday, temperatures warming to end the week
$52 million contract for new Public Safety Complex receives $1 million addition
Tennessee baseball
No. 11 Vols post sixth shutout in win over Western Carolina
The new $4,300,000 project was funded entirely through donations alongside the help of one...
A new Monroe County Animal Shelter funded entirely by donations