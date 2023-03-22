I-40 West closed for truck fire in Roane Co.

Officials closed I-40 West under the Airport Rd. bridge in Roane Co., according to TDOT officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials closed I-40 West in Roane County after a tractor-trailer caught on fire under the Airport Rd. bridge, according to Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.

“All lanes currently blocked,” Nagi tweeted. “Traffic is diverted to the Exit 340 off ramp and then returning to I-40 West via the on ramp.”

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say
Savannah Riley
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot

Latest News

I-40 West closed for truck fire in Roane Co.
Clouds and rain continued late in the afternoon on Wednesday.
Rain tapers off as we move into Thursday
Source: City of Oak Ridge
City of Oak Ridge seeing network issues after malware attack
RAM needs volunteers for upcoming free Sneedville clinic