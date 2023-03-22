I-40 West closed for truck fire in Roane Co.
Officials closed I-40 West under the Airport Rd. bridge in Roane Co., according to TDOT officials.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials closed I-40 West in Roane County after a tractor-trailer caught on fire under the Airport Rd. bridge, according to Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.
“All lanes currently blocked,” Nagi tweeted. “Traffic is diverted to the Exit 340 off ramp and then returning to I-40 West via the on ramp.”
Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
