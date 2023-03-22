Lady Vols Sweet 16 matchup set, game time announced

The No. 4 Lady Vols advanced to the Sweet 16 after taking down No. 12 Toledo at Thompson-Boling, 94-47.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols will face Virginia Tech in Seattle for their Sweet 16 matchup.

The game was announced Wednesday, alongside the time and streaming options for fans. The No. 4 Lady Vols advanced to the Sweet 16 after taking down No. 12 Toledo at Thompson-Boling, 94-47.

The game against Virginia Tech is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Those who want to stream it will be able to do so on ESPN 2.

