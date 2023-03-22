More eyes could be watching you in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will have a lot more eyes in the sky after the city council approved the addition of the Real Time Information Center (RTIC).

At the Knoxville City Council meeting held on March 21, they approved $1 million to go towards new technology that will help the KPD solve crimes and close cases.

The RTIC will be the hub of a citywide camera system modeled off of similar systems around the country. The staff will work with 9-1-1 dispatch to relay critical, time sensitive information to officers responding to the scene.

Memphis and Chattanooga’s police departments have had this system for years now. At the end of 2021, CPD had 53 cameras dispersed throughout the city while the MPD has access to more than 3,000 cameras.

Sgt. Billy Atwell RTIC Supervisor for CPD, said the cameras have been successful for them so far. CPD has been working with Knoxville as a model of how the technology works.

“Let’s say they’re responding to a shooting our dispatch says a suspect vehicle was last seen going a certain direction, we’ll pull up cameras that would capture a vehicle heading that direction nearest the scene and try to capture a vehicle to get an actual vehicle description,” Atwell said.

He also said that RTIC cameras will only be used as an investigative tool after a crime occurs or for the purposes of gathering real-time information for officers who are responding to the scene of a call for service or critical, on-going incident.

KPD officials are developing a robust policy for the RTIC, which will explicitly outline appropriate uses of the technology. That policy will be made publicly available once complete.

“All of our public safety cameras are clearly marked with a city badge they have a flashing blue light that flashes 24/7 they’re in areas that have no expectation of privacy so they’re in the public area,” Atwell said.

Knoxville plans on adding 15 or more cameras and will expand those over time. The camera placement depends on a study of the history of Knoxville’s crime data, community input and officers personal experiences. Tim Tomisek, Intel Division Commander for CPD, said this system helps them catch the right person who committed the crime.

“Talking about the violent crime captured there were 149 aggravated assaults, 34 aggravated domestic assaults, 4 car jackings, 24 homicides, 7 rapes, 104 robberies, 249 shots fired and 60 weapon offenses,” Tomisek said.

RTIC cameras can be moved and will not be monitored 24/7.

KPD officials said the video recovered will be used strictly for investigation purposes only. It hopes to have the RTIC up and running by summer 2024, it will provide tours to the public once its fully functional.

