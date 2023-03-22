A new Monroe County Animal Shelter funded entirely by donations

The new $4,300,000 project was funded entirely through donations alongside the help of one large donor.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last two decades the Monroe County Animal Shelter has been operating out of what they always believed to be a temporary home.

The dogs in their care are held in outside cages with a roof above, and shelter management said they are oftentimes forced to not take in some animals due to not having enough space.

This summer the hope is to break ground on a new shelter right next door that is exponentially larger than the one they have now and will also allow the shelter to keep all animals inside to avoid sickness from spreading.

“Here we are at about 2,000 square feet in the new building we’ll be at about 12,000 square feet,” said Cheryl Ulmer with the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

The new $4,300,000 project was funded entirely through donations alongside the help of one large donor, meaning that taxpayers didn’t have to pay a dime.

“That shows what a groundswell and support from the community and how much they value and support having a humane organization,” said Ulmer.

With additional and unforeseen construction costs, they’ll still have to raise $500,000 as they plan to break ground on the new building this summer.

