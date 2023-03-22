North River Road to reopen

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Road work on North River Road, NFSR 217, is expected to be done by Thursday, Forest Service officials said, with the road set to reopen.

“I’m excited to reopen North River Road so our forest visitors can see and experience the improvements we’ve made,” said Stephanie Bland, Tellico District Ranger.

Camping will also be available, along with access to Whigg Road.

