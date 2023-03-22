Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

