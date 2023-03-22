Rain tapers off as we move into Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances will taper off as we move into Wednesday evening and leaving us with more sunshine around on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Thursday to a partly cloudy sky with a mix of sun and clouds with us going into the afternoon. Thursday afternoon, enjoy the warmth as mid to upper 70s return. We’ll stay in the upper 50s for the overnight into Friday. We’ll add back in some small rain chances and mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a few sprinkles overnight into Friday, but the bulk of the rain holds off until really early on Saturday.

Overall, Friday looks to be a partly to mostly cloudy day with once again high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s moving into early Saturday morning that we’ll have some widespread rain and storms. Some storms will produce some locally heavy rain. We’ll pick up another quarter to half and inch. The good news is the rain will quickly move out of here and make for a mostly sunny afternoon.

Sunday looks to be a beautiful afternoon as well. Sunday afternoon will be a nice day for a picnic in Cades Cove or a stroll on your favorite greenway. Temperatures back into the upper 60s to near 70.

