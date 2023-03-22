Rainy today but a return to 70s up next

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a rainy day overall, with the coverage gradually decreasing this afternoon then spotty by this evening. We have a return to 70s the next couple of days, with gusty winds, before a cold front’s rain and storms move through our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s rainy to kickoff this Wednesday. Temperatures aren’t cooling much though, with more seasonable temperatures in the 40s.

We have an 80% coverage of our area through the midday hours. Then scattered rain for the mid-afternoon becoming isolated by this evening. We’re topping out around 57 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph, but gusts of 20 mph are in the higher elevations for now.

Tonight comes with clouds clearing, and areas of fog developing. We’ll drop to around 49 degrees, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures warm quickly on Thursday, thanks to increasing gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Thursday is mostly sunny, with a stray shower possible in the afternoon to evening. The high will be around 77 degrees!

Friday is also gusty at times and in the upper 70s, but with spotty rain and storms possible, ahead of a line of rain and storms.

The main line of storms moves in late Friday night through early Saturday morning, then we’ll see showers and the sky clear Saturday. The high will be around 70 degrees, and gusts up to 40 mph continue.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Sunday is nice too but showers return Sunday evening through early Monday. Wind gusts keep us in the upper 60s Monday, then we’ll dip to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

