RAM needs volunteers for upcoming free Sneedville clinic

(WYMT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free medical clinic in Sneedville.

The clinic is scheduled for April 22, at the Sneedville Baptist Church, located at 1359 Main St. It’ll just be the one day, and doors will open at 6 a.m. All the services will be free, and those interested in attending can park at Hancock County Elementary School as early as midnight.

Additionally, RAM is looking for vision providers for the clinic. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.

