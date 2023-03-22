Scott Co. group bands together to save the historic O&W Bridge

The bridge runs over the Big South Fork Cumberland River and has been there since the early 1900′s.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks had passed since a meeting of the Scott County Commission ended with a resolution set on demolishing one of the county’s well-known attractions.

The attraction, called the O&W Bridge, is an old steel bridge deep in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

In generations past, it served as a train Whipple Thru Train Trestle, today it’s a one-lane bridge for cars and trucks.

”This is why they come down here, it’s iconic,” said Greg Smith.

Smith is one of the people responsible for fighting to save the towering structure.

”The thought of losing this and not being able to bring my kids, my grandkids, and everybody else in the community not being able to do the same it was just something we’re not able to stand for,” said Smith.

Smith was scrolling through Facebook one day when he saw an article painting a bleak future for a bridge he had known since he was a kid.

”The resolution would have gotten money to replace the bridge with a modern wooden concrete bridge, you know,” said Smith.

He teamed up with other people from East Tennessee, got together and started a petition, gathering thousands of signatures all with the hopes of saving the bridge.

They gathered at the structure and started an action plan with the hopes of being able to gather back at the same place weeks later and celebrate a job well done, and a piece of history saved.

”It’s worth it like there years of history here there’s years of tears like people, I mean this wasn’t done with machinery this was done by hand and they just don’t have this anymore,” said Smith.

On Monday, the Scott County Commission rescinded the motion to find funds to tear down and replace the bridge.

”We’re talking, at this location anyways, a 108, 109-year-old bridge,” said Smith. ”It’s things I already knew, it really was, but seeing it, and the amount of them, of people it wasn’t let’s save this bridge, let’s not spend this money deal, there was emotion in this bridge, memories in this bridge.”

For now, the bridge was deemed safe as the county has no intention of removing or replacing it.

County Commissioner Colby Burke told WVLT News that Monday’s vote should make this, “no longer an issue.”

The old O&W Bridge scored 48 out of 100 on the state’s last review of the bridge, according to an email WVLT obtained from the commissioner to a community member.

The bridge would not be deemed impassable until it scores in the teens.

While it is safe for now, Smith believed the future of the bridge will be as a pedestrian walkway for people trying to reach the swimming and fishing holes at the end of the road, but for now, he and others bask in the feel of a job well down, and an old steel bridge saved.

