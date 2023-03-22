Teen arrested after hitting Knoxville police officer with car, report says

Quben Montgomery
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville 19-year-old was arrested Monday after hitting a Knoxville Police Department officer with a stolen car, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.

Quben Montgomery’s first listed interaction with the KPD officer was on Tuesday, March 14, the report said. On that day, the officer said he saw Montgomery pull into the Pinnacle Park Apartments on Hall of Fame Drive in a Ford Fusion.

“I had prior knowledge of the vehicle to be stolen and the vehicle to have been in multiple pursuits with the Knoxville Police Department,” the report said. When the officer confronted Montgomery by parking his cruiser in front of the Fusion and stepping out of his car, Montgomery reportedly drove around the cruiser, hitting the officer.

“I stepped to the right of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid being struck, Montgomery accelerated and, striking me on the left knee causing me to land on the hood of the suspect vehicle,” the report said. “Montgomery continued to accelerate at which time I was able to push myself off the hood of the suspect vehicle to safety.”

Monday, KPD’s report said they found Montgomery at Siegel Select Apartments on Clyde Street. Montgomery was taken into custody, and KPD officers found a weapon inside the apartment, the report said.

“While taking Mr. Montgomery into custody, he repeatedly kept apologizing to me for striking me with a vehicle,” the report said. “Detectives took Mr. Montgomery into custody without incident.”

Montgomery was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest at risk of death or injury and theft.

