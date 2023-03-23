Additional litigation pending against Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former inmate followed a lawsuit against Cocke County, the former sheriff, and several officials after he said he was beaten by other inmates and denied medical care.

The lawsuit points to WVLT’s previous reporting of problems at Cocke County Jail.

In early 2019, body camera video showed a jailer, Kelton Townsend, body slamming an inmate. The jailer was fired and later indicted for aggravated assault.

“That is egregious conduct that should not occur in this country,” said the inmate’s attorney, Darren Burg, about the incident.

In 2020, former Sheriff Armando Fontes told WVLT the overcrowded jail was a breeding ground for fights.

“A jail is a community’s largest liability when it comes to lawsuits. This is not a new issue. This is an issue that has been around for a long time,” Fontes said in 2020.

Then filed last year, a lawsuit accuses Cocke County, Fontes, and others of neglect resulting in an inmate’s death.

The estate of Kelsey Wolfe is suing for $32 million, after they said the jail staff failed to provide basic treatment and evaluate Wolfe during intake. Wolfe died in the jail.

That case will potentially be ready for trial in June 2024.

