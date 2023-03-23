Clinton Highway closed after crash, KUB responds

Knoxville Utilities Board crews responded to the scene to make repairs.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several lanes of Clinton Highway were closed Thursday morning after a crash near Lakewood Lane, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash happened early in the morning and involved multiple vehicles, TDOT’s Smartway Map reports. Additionally, Knoxville Utilities Board crews responded to the scene to make repairs.

“Due to a motor vehicle accident, all lanes of Clinton Highway at Old Clinton Pike will remain closed through the morning on March 23rd as KUB and other utility companies complete work to clear damaged equipment and make repairs,” KUB officials said.

At this time, there is no word when the road will reopen.

