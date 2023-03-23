Copper Cellar on Cumberland Avenue sold to new owner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The original Copper Cellar, located on Cumberland Avenue, now has a new owner, according to the Knox County Register of Deeds office.

Michael Chase, the restaurant’s owner, sold the property to Core Knoxville LLC. The sale has long been rumored, as more property spots on Cumberland have been converted into apartments.

That’s likely the future Copper Cellar will face. Core Knoxville is a property company that manages apartment complexes around Knoxville. The company oversees several complexes in Knoxville, according to its website.

The Register of Deeds Office told WVLT News that the parking lot property sold for $3,219,666.12, almost as much as the building itself, which sold for $3,664,897.76.

Core Knoxville also owns properties off of the strip on 19th Street and Lake Avenue.

