Copper Cellar on Cumberland Avenue sold to new owner

The sale has long been rumored, as more property spots on Cumberland have been converted into apartments.
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The original Copper Cellar, located on Cumberland Avenue, now has a new owner, according to the Knox County Register of Deeds office.

Michael Chase, the restaurant’s owner, sold the property to Core Knoxville LLC. The sale has long been rumored, as more property spots on Cumberland have been converted into apartments.

That’s likely the future Copper Cellar will face. Core Knoxville is a property company that manages apartment complexes around Knoxville. The company oversees several complexes in Knoxville, according to its website.

The Register of Deeds Office told WVLT News that the parking lot property sold for $3,219,666.12, almost as much as the building itself, which sold for $3,664,897.76.

Core Knoxville also owns properties off of the strip on 19th Street and Lake Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Quben Montgomery
Teen arrested after hitting officer with car, report says

Latest News

Officials closed I-40 West under the Airport Rd. bridge in Roane Co., according to TDOT...
I-40 West reopens following truck fire under bridge in Roane Co.
Quben Montgomery
Teen arrested after hitting officer with car, report says
TVA issue leads to outages in Oak Ridge: City officials
People in The Preserve and Bear Creek areas of Oak Ridge are without power following an issue...
TVA issue leads to outages in Oak Ridge: City officials