Enjoy the warmth ahead of storms on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures on Thursday were a good 20 degree above where we were on Wednesday afternoon. The good news is we’ll have another decent day on Friday with storms moving in for Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re moving into Thursday evening with a slight breeze, winds gusting to 25-30 mph and filtered sunshine overhead. That will stay with us into the early evening hours and then a rather clear night is ahead.

Fog should not be a big of a problem as we wake up on Friday. Friday we’ll start with a partly sunny sky, winds still gusting near 20 mph and temperatures right at 58 degrees.

Once the sun comes up at 7:34 a.m. we’ll start our warming process for the day with temperatures near 79 for the end of the day. We’ll keep partly sunny skies with us and just a slight chance for a stray shower.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday morning brings the changes to our forecast. We’ve got widespread rainfall that will be with us early on Saturday and stay with us through mid-morning. For the afternoon we’ll have some pop-up bathes of rain and storms. Some could pick up a quarter to half inch of rain, while others could be closer to the 1″ mark.

Storms will move in Saturday morning and produce some heavy rainfall. Lightning is possible as well. (WVLT)

The storms on Saturday could be strong, but should not reach severe limits as of now. That’s what we’re tracking in the First Alert Weather App.

Once the storms are gone, the clouds start to clear out of here and Sunday is a pleasant day for a picnic in the park or a bike ride on your favorite greenway.

Sunday is a bit cooler at 70 for the afternoon.

Widespread rainfall will move in early Saturday morning and last through mid-morning. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.