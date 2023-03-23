Find Your Fun the first weekend of spring!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the first weekend of spring and there are plenty of events happening around East Tennessee to Find Your Fun with the family!

Freshen up your wardrobe for spring at the Statemint Pop-Up Consignment sale! Thursday through Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center you can find major deals on the current clothing trends for men and women. Shoes and accessories are also up for grabs. It’s open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. It’s half-off day on Sunday and the sale ends at 5 p.m.

The 2023 Bassmaster Classic is back in town for the first time since 2019. It all kicks off with a party Thursday night at the Knoxville Convention Center. The free, family-friendly event starts at 5 p.m. and will have live music, local food trucks, a beer garden and kid-friendly vendors. Fireworks will light up the sky at 8:15 p.m.

Then the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing” gets underway Friday morning on the Tennessee River. Fifty-five of the world’s best bass anglers are competing for the title of Bassmaster Classic Champion. You can watch from Volunteer Landing and see weigh-ins each afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. While the competition is underway, stop by the Convention Center for the Outdoors Expo. It’s all free and open to the public. Everything ends Sunday.

Get your play on Friday night at Muse Knoxville! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the museum in Chilhowee Park is free and open to all families. This is something Muse does every fourth Friday of the month.

It may officially be spring but there’s one more Winter Farmers’ Market this Saturday in Downtown Knoxville. Shop local in Market Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

