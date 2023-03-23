Getting warmer, and breezy, ahead of a cold front’s strong storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are back in the 70s, as wind gusts kick up at times, but this is all ahead of a cold front’s downpours, gustier winds, and some stronger storms Friday night to early Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning partly cloudy with areas of fog. It’s mainly fog in parts of the Valley to far Northeast Tennessee, and foothills to the mountains. Temperatures are still mild in the upper 40s in the fog, and only low 50s on the Plateau with a little more wind already.

We’re looking at more hours of mostly sunny views today, and a southwesterly wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. We’re topping out around 77 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees above average. A stray shower is possible, mainly early evening to start.

A stray shower is possible tonight, with scattered clouds moving through. We’ll drop to only 58 degrees, with stray fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is partly cloudy most of the day, with some more afternoon sunshine. A stray shower or storm can develop, especially along our elevation changes, as winds and humidity increase. We’re around 78 degrees for a high, with southwesterly gusts up to 30 mph again.

A line of rain and storms move through our area late Friday night through early Saturday morning. This is when some stronger storms are possible, with widespread gusts of 40 mph and some stronger winds. Some small hail is possible as well, with an 80% coverage of our area until around 8 AM Saturday, then we’ll have spotty storms and gusts of 40 mph lingering Saturday. We’ll still be around 75 degrees on Saturday!

Sunday is mostly sunny, and not as windy, with a high of 72 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few showers are possible Sunday night with spotty rain at times Monday to Tuesday. Temperatures dip from around 70 to start the week to around 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have a couple of nights back in the 30s next week too.

