Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

