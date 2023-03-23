Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called Thursday morning to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Police say a homeowner in Georgia shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called around 5:30 a.m. to respond to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.

“I’m getting ready for work, and all of a sudden, I hear two shots. And I looked out and, at first, I didn’t see anything, and when I got ready to walk out the door, that’s when I saw all the cops and ambulance and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who lives behind the house.

Responding officers said they learned a home invasion had taken place. The homeowner shot and killed a man who was believed to be the suspect.

“I mean, it’s always good to protect your home and family and stuff like that,” a neighbor said.

The state of Georgia has Stand Your Ground laws, also known as the “Castle Doctrine,” that legally protect Georgians who use lethal force against intruders.

They say a person can use reasonable force to defend their home and does not have to retreat before deciding to use force.

