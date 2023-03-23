Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash

A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Asheville Highway Thursday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Police responded around 7:40, Erland said, near Ruggles Ferry Pike on the report of a crash involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Travis Wilkerson, 32, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by AMR.

At this time, Erland said, investigators think that the motorcycle was driving west on Asheville Highway when a Honda pulled out in front of it while trying to turn onto Ruggles Ferry Pike. The motorcycle then hit the Honda, KPD said.

The driver remained on scene and there were no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO

Latest News

As the law stands to date, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading...
Tennessee bill could help prevent third grade retention
Picture outside the Peyton Manning Room inside the football facility on the UT campus
Peyton Manning: A Player for the Ages
Two people were arrested and three children were taken into DCS custody following a drug bust...
Three minors taken into DCS custody, 2 adults arrested in ‘313 Initiative’
Tornado siren
Two Nashville tornado sirens not working ahead of weather threat
WSMV tornado siren
Repairs on tornado sirens continue