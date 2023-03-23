Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Asheville Highway Thursday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.
Police responded around 7:40, Erland said, near Ruggles Ferry Pike on the report of a crash involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Travis Wilkerson, 32, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by AMR.
At this time, Erland said, investigators think that the motorcycle was driving west on Asheville Highway when a Honda pulled out in front of it while trying to turn onto Ruggles Ferry Pike. The motorcycle then hit the Honda, KPD said.
The driver remained on scene and there were no other injuries reported.
