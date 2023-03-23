Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Officers were on scene near Ruggles Ferry Pike after one lane was closed following the crash. Also on scene were crash reconstruction personnel, who are leading the investigation into the crash.
KPD officials were also able to confirm that the crash involved a motorcycle.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.