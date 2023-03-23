Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers were on scene near Ruggles Ferry Pike after one lane was closed following the crash. Also on scene were crash reconstruction personnel, who are leading the investigation into the crash.

UPDATE: This crash, which involved a motorcycle, sadly proved to be fatal. Crash reconstruction personnel are on scene to lead the fatal crash investigation. https://t.co/9yRwG6Pn5g — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 23, 2023

KPD officials were also able to confirm that the crash involved a motorcycle.

