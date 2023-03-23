Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash

A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash on Asheville Highway proved to be fatal Thursday morning, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers were on scene near Ruggles Ferry Pike after one lane was closed following the crash. Also on scene were crash reconstruction personnel, who are leading the investigation into the crash.

KPD officials were also able to confirm that the crash involved a motorcycle.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
No. 11 Vols post sixth shutout in win over Western Carolina
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks gusty storms to start the weekend.
Warmer and breezy, ahead of a cold front’s strong storms
Helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun the first weekend of spring!
Loudon Co. water main leak washes away part of road
Loudon Co. water main leak washes away part of road