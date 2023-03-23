Loudon Co. water main leak washes away part of road

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders and repair crews were on scene after a water main leak washed away a part of SR 11 in Philadelphia, Tennessee Thursday morning, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

“At this time one lane of State Route 11 is shut down while crews work to stop the leak and repair the roadway,” LCSO officials added.

Those in the area should look for a different route. At this time, there is no word on when the road will be reopened.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Thursday, March 23, 2023

