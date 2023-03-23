Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Latest News

The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home
It's considered an urgent threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: an emerging...
Fungal threat grows
Every major fast-food chain, ranked by customer satisfaction
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears