Oak Ridge city officials explain how cyber attack impacts customers

City court and utilities payments are impacted for the next few weeks while a malware attack is resolved.
City court and utilities payments are impacted for the next few weeks while a malware attack is resolved.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday morning in the Oak Ridge municipal building, there was an immediate realization that something was wrong.

“The signs they saw is they lost control of their computers they just weren’t doing what they wanted them to do,” said Deputy City Manager Jack Suggs.

They realized they were in the midst of dealing with a cyber security attack, which directly impacted the business side of the city government. While the fire and police departments were unscathed, the business side of things won’t be able to accept payments for now.

This means that if you have a court date in Oak Ridge, it will likely be pushed back 30 days, and you won’t be able to pay your utility bill, according to Suggs.

“There is not going to be late fees we are not going to be cutting people off,” said Suggs as he assured people they won’t be penalized as the end of the month approaches.

As for how the malware attack happened, that’s still unclear, according to Suggs who added that it’s too early to tell if any data was compromised.

In the meantime, Suggs recommended that if you have city business you should call the office you need instead of emailing. As for a timeline, Suggs said it’s going to be weeks and not days as they’ve brought in outside help to address the issue.

“It takes a long time to diagnose what exactly is broken and once you know what’s broken then you can start to fix it,” said Suggs.

If you need emergency services you can still call 911 for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Cocke County Jail
Former inmate sues Cocke County over jail conditions, says he was left for 12 hours after being beaten
Savannah Riley
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville on foot
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton announces new book detailing outfits through the years
The meals are provided by monthly sponsors at no cost. Veterans and their guests are welcome.
Disabled American Veterans to host free breakfasts for veterans and guests
An inmate died inside the Union County Jail Tuesday morning, according to officials with the...
TBI investigating in-custody death in Union Co.
Kelsey Wolfe’s estate is suing Cocke County for $32 million.
Additional litigation pending against Cocke County