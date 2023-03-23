TBI investigating in-custody death in Union Co.

An inmate died inside the Union County Jail Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating the death of an inmate at the Union County Jail.

The inmate was identified as 34-year-old Timothy Wright who died Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

