TBI investigating in-custody death in Union Co.
An inmate died inside the Union County Jail Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating the death of an inmate at the Union County Jail.
The inmate was identified as 34-year-old Timothy Wright who died Tuesday morning, according to officials.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
