Three minors taken into DCS custody, 2 adults arrested in ‘313 Initiative’

Two people were arrested and three children were taken into DCS custody following a drug bust in Knox County, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people were arrested and three children were taken into DCS custody following a drug bust...
Two people were arrested and three children were taken into DCS custody following a drug bust in Knox County, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.(KCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested as part of the ‘313 Initiative’ less than half a mile from an elementary school in Knox County on Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple units executed a search warrant at 2930 Boyds Bridge Pike, 0.3 miles from the Sarah Moore Green Elementary School. The suspect was Detroit native Richard Lavell Adams and his wife Lauren Michelle Adams who were both arrested.

Three children were inside the home during the raid, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

“The Department of Children’s Services was notified and removed all three children from the home and took them into DCS custody,” Spangler said.

Both were charged with multiple drug charges including having schedule I, II and VI drugs in a drug free zone.

Along with drugs, officers also confiscated one fully automatic rifle, one stolen handgun, two drug presses, and two vehicles, according to Spangler.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in conjunction with the “313” initiative, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit,...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Quben Montgomery
Teen arrested after hitting officer with car, report says

Latest News

Temperatures were warm Thursday afternoon.
Enjoy the warmth ahead of storms on Saturday
The bill would add an extra avenue for students to advance to fourth grade
Tennessee bill could help prevent 3rd grade retention
Uros Plavsic
Big Orange in the Big Apple: Vols set for Sweet Sixteen
TVA issue leads to outages in Oak Ridge, power restored