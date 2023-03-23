Three minors taken into DCS custody, 2 adults arrested in ‘313 Initiative’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested as part of the ‘313 Initiative’ less than half a mile from an elementary school in Knox County on Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple units executed a search warrant at 2930 Boyds Bridge Pike, 0.3 miles from the Sarah Moore Green Elementary School. The suspect was Detroit native Richard Lavell Adams and his wife Lauren Michelle Adams who were both arrested.

Three children were inside the home during the raid, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

“The Department of Children’s Services was notified and removed all three children from the home and took them into DCS custody,” Spangler said.

Both were charged with multiple drug charges including having schedule I, II and VI drugs in a drug free zone.

Along with drugs, officers also confiscated one fully automatic rifle, one stolen handgun, two drug presses, and two vehicles, according to Spangler.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in conjunction with the “313” initiative, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit,... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.