TVA issue leads to outages in Oak Ridge: City officials

People in The Preserve and Bear Creek areas of Oak Ridge are without power following an issue with the TVA, city officials announced Thursday.
(Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in The Preserve and Bear Creek areas of Oak Ridge are without power following an issue with the TVA, city officials announced Thursday.

The announcement came at 11:30 a.m. and there is no word on when the power will be restored. The city is working to reroute power, however.

“The Oak Ridge Electric Department is working to reroute power to those areas through a different source as quickly as possible until the TVA issue is resolved,” officials said.

WVLT News has reached out to the TVA for more information.

