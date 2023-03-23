TVA issue leads to outages in Oak Ridge: City officials

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in The Preserve and Bear Creek areas of Oak Ridge are without power following an issue with the TVA, city officials announced Thursday.

The announcement came at 11:30 a.m. and there is no word on when the power will be restored. The city is working to reroute power, however.

“The Oak Ridge Electric Department is working to reroute power to those areas through a different source as quickly as possible until the TVA issue is resolved,” officials said.

⚡OUTAGE ALERT⚡Residents in The Preserve and Bear Creek area are without power due to an issue with the TVA.



The Oak Ridge Electric Department is working to reroute power to those areas through a different source as quickly as possible until the TVA issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/HxnctdB21r — City of Oak Ridge (@cityofoakridge) March 23, 2023

WVLT News has reached out to the TVA for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.