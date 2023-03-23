TVA teaming up with 3 companies to develop nuclear reactors in 3 countries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is teaming up with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and Synthos Green Energy (SGE) to work on nuclear reactors. Those reactors are planned to be deployed in the US, Poland and Canada.

The announcement came Thursday in Washington, where company heads said the four partners would work together on the GEH BWRX-300 small modular reactor. The goal is to standardize the project so the reactors can be deployed in multiple places.

Previous Coverage: Gov. Bill Lee visits TVA’s Clinch River Nuclear Site for first time

“Working together, we are taking intentional steps to advance new nuclear in the U.S. and around the world. TVA is leading the way for the nation by investing and helping to shape the standard design of the GEH BWRX-300, which will add more reliable, resilient, affordable and clean energy on the grid,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said. “TVA has extensive experience and expertise building and operating nuclear facilities, and we are uniquely positioned to help lead this effort moving forward. We appreciate the support of our federal and state officials who are helping us go further, faster in developing innovative, cost-effective technologies that will help support the energy security of the nation.”

The purpose behind the BWRX-300 reactor, officials said, is to reduce construction and operating costs below other similar technologies. The BWRX-300′s design is based on an already licensed reactor and will utilize existing technology.

TVA is working to implement a BWRX-300 reactor at the Clinch River site near Oak Ridge. Another site is being planned for Ontario, Canada, with a third in Poland.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.