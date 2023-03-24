Another warm, breezy day ahead of strong storms tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more warmth and winds ahead of a cold front’s gusty downpours and storms. This weekend is still above average temperatures, with the winds gradually decreasing.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with stray fog possible. It’s warmer and breezy, with gusts still up to around 20 mph at times, and a low of only 58 degrees.

While we have more clouds at times today, it’s a partly cloudy to mostly sunny view, and another day in the upper 70s. Wind gusts continue to pick up to 30 mph at times. A stray shower or storm can develop in East Tennessee, with a couple of storms grazing Southeastern Kentucky from more rain and storms just to our north.

Tonight starts out warm and windy, then a line of rain and storms moves through in the middle of the night to the early morning hours. Strong storms are possible, with gusts of 40+ mph and some small hail. It can be “noisy” too, with heavy rain and lightning. We’ll only cool to around 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll collect a half an inch to one inch of rainfall early Saturday, then the sky clears. The winds stick around and a few passing clouds could create an isolated shower or storm. We’ll top out around 75 degrees.

The weather calms and the winds shift Saturday night through Sunday. This starts Sunday at 47 degrees, and we’re still above average at 72 degrees and sunny Sunday. The wind will be lighter and cooler, out of the Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds and spotty showers return early next week, in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. There is more rain moving along the Southeast, so we’re watching how far north it reaches. This puts us back in the 60s for a few days. The next best coverage of our area in rain returns late next week.

