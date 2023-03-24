Celebrity fisherman celebrates Bassmaster Classic opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are around 55 different teams out on the Tennessee River this weekend testing their luck and angling skills.

Some of the world’s best fishermen have set out to find their biggest catch.

“This is the biggest event in all efficient. This is the Bassmaster Classic, right? So this is the Super Bowl. It’s the World Series of bass fishing,” said Mike Iaconelli.

Celebrity fisherman Iaconelli is at the Knoxville Convention Center meeting fans and signing autographs.

He said Knoxville is the place to be for this event.

“This is a great place to be because Knoxville is sort of like the heart of all of bass fishing, right? Tennessee River, all the lakes, all the people that fish around here so it’s one of the best places we could be,” Iaconelli added.

While the fishermen were out on the water, spectators were inside the convention center.

The vendors inside offer everything from every type of lure you need to energy drinks.

“We built a skyscraper in the fitness industry. And so now what we want to do was come out to an expand our market to fishermen that are out in their boats and they need to have an energy drink,” said Glen Arnell with Bucked Up.

Iaconelli said these events are important to connect with the next generation of fishermen, which he said is a sport the whole family can take part in.

“This is a family sport, which is great. So you know, some sporting events it’s tough to bring kids or your wife, but this is a family-friendly event. All fishing is. The other great thing about fishing is it’s very accessible,” he said.

The Bassmaster Classic continues on Saturday and Sunday.

