Crash involving tractor-trailers closes I-75 South in Campbell Co.
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County Thursday night, according to officials.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in Campbell County Thursday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.
“I-75 South is closed at MM 134 in Campbell County due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers,” Nagi said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.