Crash involving tractor-trailers closes I-75 South in Campbell Co.

A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County Thursday night, according to officials.
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County Thursday night, according to officials.(THP Knoxville)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in Campbell County Thursday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.

“I-75 South is closed at MM 134 in Campbell County due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers,” Nagi said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turkey season changes on the way.
Changes coming to turkey season, TWRA officials say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
KCSO Cruiser
Two dead after possible murder-suicide identified by KCSO
Condado Tacos announced it will open its 42nd location right here in Knoxville.
New taco shop coming to Knoxville
Quben Montgomery
Teen arrested after hitting officer with car, report says

Latest News

Matt and Ali Brewster share exciting moment while on their first out of state fishing trip...
Maryville dad and daughter share priceless moment while fishing
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Law honoring fallen East Tenn. Sgt. signed by Gov. Lee
Uros Plavsic
LIVE THREAD: (4) Vols lead (9) FAU at halftime, 27-22
3 officers remain at Jellico Police Department
Only 3 Jellico police officers remain after vote to keep police chief