Crash involving tractor-trailers closes I-75 South in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in Campbell County Thursday night, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi.

“I-75 South is closed at MM 134 in Campbell County due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers,” Nagi said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

@THPKnoxville is investigating a CMV crash on I-75 southbound at mile marker 136.4. Southbound lanes are blocked, and traffic will be diverted. @MarkNagiTDOT pic.twitter.com/PXcoDxkLh0 — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 24, 2023

