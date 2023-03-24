Drug bust in LaFollette leads to 3 arrests, officers say

The incident took place at a home visited by police for a similar reason only last month.
Police serve warrant on home in LaFollette
Police serve warrant on home in LaFollette
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers arrested three men after serving a search warrant at a house in LaFollete. The search found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in the house, officers said.

Greg Riggs was charged with possession of schedule III drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, Tony Evans was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and Scotty Orick was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, officers said.

The same home was searched on Feb. 24, however police said the sale of methamphetamine did not stop, which is why Friday’s search was conducted.

On March 24th, 2023 at around 1100 A.M. the LaFollette Police Department Special Response Team along with the Narcotics...

Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Friday, March 24, 2023

