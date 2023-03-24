Germantown man charged after 4-month-old found dead

David Taylor
David Taylor(Germantown PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A Germantown man is facing charges after a four-month-old was found dead.

The discovery was made Wednesday just around noon at a home on Pine Valley Lane.

Preliminary info shows the child had injuries consistent with abuse and neglect.

David Taylor, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

