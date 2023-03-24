Maryville dad and daughter share priceless moment while fishing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville for the first time since 2019, it’s drawn people from all over the country and beyond to the Tennessee River.

Among those eager fans were Matt Brewster and his 9-year-old daughter, Ali, who just recently shared a memorable experience of her own.

A dad and daughter who for years had been fishing together on Lake Fort Loudon, but had recently taken a trip together to Florida to fish when Ali caught her first big bass all by herself.

“That I get to spend time with my dad,” said Ali as she thought back to the bets part of the experience. In a video form the boat you see Ali struggling to reel in a more than five pound bass while her dad cheers her on and offered encouragement. In the moments after finally bringing the fish to the boat, you can hear Ali yell out in excitement “I could cry” and she jumped for joy.

The family from Maryville planned to attend the Bassmaster Classic together over the weekend as they look to make more lasting memories on the water together.

Matt said the best part about the tournament and days on the water with Ali was the fact they get to spend valuable time together.

Anglers will hit the water at 7:30 Friday morning to start the tournament at the Vol Landing, which is free for anyone to see.

