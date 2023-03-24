Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch, who goes by Niki, was last seen on March 9.
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office personnel are looking for a missing woman they say is considered endangered.
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch, who goes by Niki, was last seen in the Corryton area in blue jeans a a grey shirt, officials said, adding that she sometimes stays in the Knoxville Center Drive and Lenoir City areas.
Those with information should call KCSO at 865--215-2243.
