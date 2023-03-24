Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says

Jacqueline Nicole Gatch, who goes by Niki, was last seen on March 9.
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch(KCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office personnel are looking for a missing woman they say is considered endangered.

Jacqueline Nicole Gatch, who goes by Niki, was last seen in the Corryton area in blue jeans a a grey shirt, officials said, adding that she sometimes stays in the Knoxville Center Drive and Lenoir City areas.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the citizens of our county and surrounding counties....

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 24, 2023

Those with information should call KCSO at 865--215-2243.

