Scattered storms to start Saturday. drier for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Breezy conditions remain in place through the night and into Saturday as we await the arrival of the cold front that sweeps through Saturday morning. Scattered storms and downpours will accompany the front as is move through early Saturday morning with clearing for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty showers are possible through the first half of the overnight, but as we head into the early morning hours of Saturday a line of downpours and even a few stronger storms. Primary threat will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds with isolated hail possible. Make sure to have the WVLT First Alert Weather App handy overnight as a way to receive alerts should any warnings be issued. It will be a mild start to the day as temperatures start Saturday in the lower 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds will breakout for the afternoon and that will help to boost temperatures into the middle 70s with a nice breeze. Winds will be gusty at times out of the southwest with sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gust approaching 35-40 mph at times. It will be a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy if you can with plenty of events happening in town and with the warmer temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be another nice afternoon with a few clouds passing by from time to time, but temperatures will be nice and above above in the lower and middle 70s. The quiet weather sticks around for several days with just a stray showers possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Slightly cooler weather will settle in for the middle of next week, but we’ll keep the sunshine around to make it feel comfortable during the afternoons. Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late next week as we head closer to Friday and next Saturday.

