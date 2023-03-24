‘She was my spark’: Mother remembers four month old infant who died at Indiana daycare

By Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana mom is living every parent’s worst nightmare.

Four-month-old Ember Dees died at a Mitchell Daycare last Wednesday.

As police are still investigating what happened, Ember’s mom doesn’t want her daughter to be remembered for her death but instead for her light.

“She was like a little spark back into my life,” Kat Dees, Ember’s mother, said. “I named her Ember because she reignited my flame.”

Ember’s spark left the Dees family on March 15th. Police in Mitchell, Indiana were called to the Boots and Bows daycare to investigate the four-month-old’s death.

“I tell myself that she was too good and pure,” Kat said. “She had to go so she didn’t lose her light, and she could be our light in heaven and guide us.”

Four-month-old Ember Dees had lots of personality for a newborn. Her mother Kat says she would stick her tongue out all the time. Ember’s mom holds memories of her daughter close to her heart.

At Ember’s newborn stage, her mother said she enjoyed the 70s and 80s music.

“Journey was her all-time favorite,” Kat said. “She would only go to sleep with Journey playing. My Mom bought her a speaker. It was Ember’s favorite thing to do: listen to journey and be rocked to sleep. It was the most precious thing.”

Kat said her two kids shared was indescribable. Kat said it hurts to know her son Coda will no longer have his baby sister by his side.

“She was his light and his strength, and he would be the best big brother,” Kat said. “I enjoyed watching them interact. He would literally grab a bottle and start feeding her whenever.”

Photos of four-month-old Ember capture the light she brought to her family and others.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what killed baby Ember and if charges will be filed in this case.

Kat hopes her daughter’s legacy will shine brighter than her death.

To visit the GoFundMe that was set up to help the Dees family, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

