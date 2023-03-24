‘The Strip’ said to be slowly stripping away as businesses plan exit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest purchase of the original Copper Cellar could be making room for more student housing along Cumberland Avenue. According to the Register of Deeds Office, the property owner recently sold the historic building to Core Knoxville, which manages apartment complexes across the city.

WVLT News reached out to Copper Cellar ownership and Core Knoxville, LLC but did not hear back as of Thursday night.

In building next door, the owner of Campus Cuts by Monica, Monica Landress, told WVLT News she was informed the building she rents from was also sold.

“I’ve been dodging the bullet since 2016,” said Landress. “It’s been a way of life.”

Across nearly a decade, Landress said she has been forced to move her barbershop out of buildings being replaced by student housing along Cumberland Ave.

“There’s no point in being bitter. You know, I think these people are making deals that they need to make making good deals for their families,” said Landress. “And you just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and you go, you know, you continue on, it’s what you do.”

Other business owners in that same building got similar news and told WVLT News they’re preparing to leave when their lease is up this summer. As for Landress, she might be getting clipped again but she’s not going far.

“It’s my life. It’s all I’ve ever done. I mean, I can’t imagine having to go away from, you know, the students, the sports, you know, this is what I what I’ve done,” Landress said.

Campus Cuts by Monica is relocating to University Commons near the Publix in July.

