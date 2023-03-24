Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tens of thousands of people are injured in car crashes in Tennessee every year. Now, state troopers are urging people to be more careful on the roads, and they’re taking action to enforce it.

THP officials said they just hired 100 new troopers to the road, and state lawmakers are looking to add another 100. The goal is to prevent as many deadly, and serious crashes as possible.

“One of the hardest jobs that a police officer has is to go to that family and notify them that their loved one is not coming home,” said Chief Tim Hawn of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, officials from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and the district attorney held a news conference detailing the importance of driving safely.

“All traffic crashes can be prevented with safe driving habits,” said Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Roane County alone had eight deadly crashes in 2020, compared to 13 last year.

“That’s 11-plus families that’s been effected,” Chief Hawn said.

Since 2020, Knox County has averaged about 60 deadly crashes a year.

State troopers said simple safety habits, like wearing a seatbelt, avoid speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving can save your life, and others.

“Sergeant Jenkins in Loudon County,” said Clint McKissack, State Trooper for THP. “He was killed by an impared driver on Interstate 75 northbound, removing a ladder from the roadway.”

That death happened last year.

State data shows you are 14 times more likely to die in a crash involving an impaired driver, compared to a sober driver.

Troopers are hoping people will hold each other accountable to prevent crashes.

“If you are riding with someone, or your coworkers and you notice they have some behaviors that I mentioned before. They speed, or they’re on their phone, or not wearing their seat belt, have a talk with them,” McKissack said.

State troopers are going to heavily monitor areas where deadly crashes tend to happen.

