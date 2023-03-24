Tennessee Senate approves Juneteenth as state holiday

The Tennessee State House will take up the bill in a subcommittee next week.
The Tennessee State Senate approved on Thursday a resolution to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is closer to becoming a state holiday in Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill on Thursday which would make Juneteenth a legal holiday instead of a day of observance.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s already a federal holiday.

The Tennessee House still needs to pass the bill. It will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Knoxville police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
Charlotte Roberta Henry
Body found in Gatlinburg identified as OK woman missing since 1974
Jacqueline Nicole Gatch
Missing woman in danger, Knox County sheriff says
A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers closed I-75 South in Campbell County...
Southbound lanes on I-75 in Campbell County are back open following tractor trailer crash
According to the Register of Deeds Office, the property owner recently sold the historic...
‘The Strip’ said to be slowly stripping away as businesses plan exit

Latest News

Knoxville police searching for missing woman with dementia
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit
Pigeon Forge Mass Transit suspending service for tunnel renovations on the Spur
Expect delays on interstates in Knoxville over weekend
Thousands without power as storms hit across East Tennessee
Thousands without power as storms hit across East Tennessee
https://www.dogwoodarts.com/chalkwalk
Live art competition comes to downtown Knoxville