Tennessee Senate approves Juneteenth as state holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is closer to becoming a state holiday in Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill on Thursday which would make Juneteenth a legal holiday instead of a day of observance.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s already a federal holiday.

The Tennessee House still needs to pass the bill. It will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

