Tennessee Senate approves Juneteenth as state holiday
The Tennessee State House will take up the bill in a subcommittee next week.
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is closer to becoming a state holiday in Tennessee.
The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill on Thursday which would make Juneteenth a legal holiday instead of a day of observance.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s already a federal holiday.
The Tennessee House still needs to pass the bill. It will be heard by a House subcommittee on Tuesday.
