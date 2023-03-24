UT swimmer wins National Title

Jordan Crooks became the first Vol swimmer to claim a national title in four decades.
Tennessee Swimmer
Tennessee Swimmer(Tennessee Athletics)
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Vols swimmer won a national title for UT that the school hasn’t seen for 40 years.

Jordan Crooks won the NCAA National Title in the 50-yard Freestyle, swimming it in 18.32 seconds.

Crooks is the first Vol to win the 50 free national title since 1980 and brought home the first national title for Tennessee since 2001.

“I’m thrilled for Jordan Crooks. Thrilled for our team and our staff. There are so many people who have helped him reach this level, and I’m also thrilled for our program and our alumni. The 50 free is such an iconic event for Tennessee men’s swimming, and it’s been too long since we’ve had a national champion. To have two in the final, one of whom was a freshman, I think is a big step for us. Then to have not only have Jordan win, but to win under the circumstances that he did. It was a really odd start, and he was the last guy off the blocks but responded with the fastest second 25, certainly that I can remember. He showed incredible competitiveness, and that’s what our program strives to be about. I think he exemplified that tonight.”

Director of Swimming & Diving Matt Kredich

Crooks is a two-time SEC Champion and reigning 50 free Short Course World Champion.

Crooks, a Sophomore, is from George Town, Cayman Islands.

