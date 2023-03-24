VFL Josh Dobbs returns to Cleveland Browns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs will return to the Cleveland Browns, the player announced on the Browns’ Twitter account Thursday.

Ready to get back to work 🚀 pic.twitter.com/1Axs27dWDA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 23, 2023

Dobbs played for Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. He’s played for both the Steelers and, most recently, the Titans, but this will be his second stint in Cleveland. He was signed by the Browns last April, but waived in November after Deshaun Watson returned from a suspension.

Dobbs signed on a 1-year contract, according to the NFL.

