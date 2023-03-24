VIDEO: Suspect in multiple random attacks arrested in Nashville

The man is believed to be responsible for at least four violent attacks on unsuspecting civilians around the city.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in four unprovoked and random beatings over the last week.

MNPD announced late Thursday night that 30-year-old Khadree Renfro was apprehended by Violent Crimes detectives as he exited a silver Hyundai SUV on Pennock Avenue. Police believe Renfro’s latest attack occurred Wednesday night at a laundromat on Dickerson Pike.

In surveillance video, a man wearing a black hoodie can be seen approaching an unsuspecting 45-year-old man, police said. He then pulls out a metal pipe and hits the victim in the head several times, according to the arrest report.

The man suffered facial fractures and extensive swelling from the attack, the arrest report states.

Metro Police believe the man who attacked patrons at a Dickerson Pike laundry mat may have been involved in other attacks on March 16, 18 and 19.

Police believe Renfro is the same man wanted in the March 16 attack on a 27-year-old man who was having car trouble on East Due West Avenue, the March 18 attack on a 32-year-old man outside the Citgo market at 2705 Dickerson Pike, and the March 19 attack on a 31-year-old man who was jogging on Lischey Avenue.

The silver Hyundai SUV is tied to each of these incidents, according to the arrest reports.

Jogger attacked with metal pipe in East Nashville park

Renfro was booked early Friday morning and faces three attempted criminal homicide charges. He remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

